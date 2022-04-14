VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VivoPower International PLC is a solar power company which serves commercial, industrial and government customers. It provides power support services, storage and energy efficiency solutions, smart power services as well as technology to its power customers. The company operates primarily in New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Sydney, Perth, Brisbane, Singapore and Manila. VivoPower International PLC is based in London. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of VivoPower International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. VivoPower International has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $9.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in VivoPower International by 386.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 49,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in VivoPower International by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

VivoPower International Company Profile (Get Rating)

VivoPower International Plc operates as a sustainable energy solutions company, which provides customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to achieve net zero carbon status. The firm operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, Solar Development, and Corporate Office.

