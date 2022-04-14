Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verastem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing drugs to improve outcomes for patients with cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K)/mTOR signaling pathways. Its lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib (VS-6063), an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds. The company’s defactinib is in Phase 1b study for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, mesothelioma, and pancreatic cancer. It also engages in developing duvelisib, an investigational oral therapy that targets the PI3K signaling pathway, as well as attacks malignant B-cells and T-cells and disrupt the tumor microenvironment to help thwart their growth and proliferation for patients with lymphatic cancers through the dual inhibition of PI3K delta and gamma. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VSTM. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.03.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 76.14% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BVF Inc. IL grew its stake in Verastem by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,330,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,976,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,393,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,850 shares during the period. Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 3,271,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 446,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,946,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 143,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

