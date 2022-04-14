Cowen Lowers Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $50.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s previous close.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Shares of WBA opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $55.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

