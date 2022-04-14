Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRNT. StockNews.com lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -755.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $234.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 5,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $283,854.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,452 shares of company stock worth $5,160,411. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,513,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Verint Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,845,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.