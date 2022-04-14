Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Sell

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

VRNS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.64.

VRNS stock opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -45.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $68,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

