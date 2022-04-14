Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 147

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 147 ($1.92) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.53.
VOD opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
About Vodafone Group Public (Get Rating)
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
