Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 147

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from GBX 157 ($2.05) to GBX 147 ($1.92) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOD. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 155 ($2.02) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 225 ($2.93) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.53.

VOD opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 339,440 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,493,217 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $248,268,000 after buying an additional 578,281 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 300.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 7.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 467,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,216,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

