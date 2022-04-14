Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meridian Bioscience has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.72.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller purchased 4,028 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.87 per share, with a total value of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 5.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

