Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) to Buy

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $111.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Visteon Corp. operates as an automotive supplier engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of innovative climate, electronic, interior and lighting products for vehicle manufacturers. Products offered by the Company includes climate systems, powertrain control systems, engine induction systems, cockpit modules, front and rear lighting systems, engine management systems, and electronic products comprising integrated solutions, audio and infotainment, analog/digital instrument cluster, displays, control panel. Markets served by the Company include original equipment manufacturers and automotive aftermarket. Visteon Corp. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

VC has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Visteon from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.69.

VC stock opened at $96.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.91. Visteon has a 1-year low of $91.59 and a 1-year high of $134.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.04.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visteon will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,101,000 after purchasing an additional 45,547 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Visteon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,667,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Visteon by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,555,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,813,000 after purchasing an additional 256,689 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visteon by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,198,000 after purchasing an additional 173,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visteon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,013,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

