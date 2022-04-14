East West Bancorp (EWBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect East West Bancorp to post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $477.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect East West Bancorp to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EWBC stock opened at $76.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.29.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 855,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 316,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 210,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

