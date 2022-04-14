Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VERI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. Veritone has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $551.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 3.04.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III bought 9,000 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritone by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Veritone by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

