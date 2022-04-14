urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

Get urban-gro alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of UGRO stock opened at $8.75 on Tuesday. urban-gro has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $89.29 million, a PE ratio of -58.33 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.70.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that urban-gro will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other urban-gro news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGRO. UBS Group AG raised its position in urban-gro by 382.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. 26.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

urban-gro Company Profile (Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on urban-gro (UGRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.