Deutsche Börse AG Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DBOEY)

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Deutsche Börse in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Price anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Deutsche Börse’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

DBOEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Börse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($195.65) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €174.60 ($189.78) to €171.20 ($186.09) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Börse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €175.00 ($190.22) to €180.00 ($195.65) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deutsche Börse from €184.00 ($200.00) to €185.00 ($201.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Börse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.03.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBOEY opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Deutsche Börse has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.93.

Deutsche Börse (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Deutsche Börse had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

