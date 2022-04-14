Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) to “Hold”

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Separately, UBS Group lowered Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valneva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

VALN opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. Valneva has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.69.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Valneva in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,369,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valneva in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Valneva in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva Company Profile

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

