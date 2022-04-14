Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 287.10% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VINC. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Vincerx Pharma from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Vincerx Pharma from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vincerx Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of VINC stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. Vincerx Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.09.

Vincerx Pharma ( NASDAQ:VINC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.69. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vincerx Pharma will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,586,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,164,000 after purchasing an additional 273,839 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,303,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,135,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 130,365 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,941,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vincerx Pharma by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 44,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma Company Profile

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

