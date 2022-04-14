Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
USAT opened at $5.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $12.94.
About Cantaloupe (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.