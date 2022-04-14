BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $96.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.91. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.23 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at $57,000.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

