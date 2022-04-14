BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Visteon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Visteon from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $120.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $96.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.31 and a beta of 1.91. Visteon has a 12 month low of $91.59 and a 12 month high of $134.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.04.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Visteon during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Visteon by 64.0% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at $57,000.
About Visteon (Get Rating)
Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.
