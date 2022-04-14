StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of UTSI opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. UTStarcom has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

