Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FHN. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in First Horizon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 40,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 1.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

