Brokers Set Expectations for First Republic Bank’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.35 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRC. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.50.

NYSE:FRC opened at $165.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $150.00 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $330,444,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $206,308,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the third quarter valued at $128,500,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

