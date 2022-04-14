Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CME Group Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $255.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.92.

CME stock opened at $239.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.72%.

In other news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total transaction of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in CME Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.