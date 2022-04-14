Tullow Oil’s (TLW) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Tullow Oil (LON:TLW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 63 ($0.82) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 87 ($1.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 80 ($1.04) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 77 ($1.00) to GBX 74 ($0.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 67 ($0.87) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 72.11 ($0.94).

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 60.70 ($0.79) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £871.36 million and a P/E ratio of -13.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 49.93. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 39.88 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other news, insider Martin F. Greenslade bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £31,200 ($40,656.76).

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

