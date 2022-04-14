Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TM17. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.08) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Team17 Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.03) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 829.67 ($10.81).

Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 495 ($6.45) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 1 year low of GBX 204 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 870 ($11.34). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 557.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 669.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of £715.87 million and a P/E ratio of 29.29.

In other news, insider Christopher Bell acquired 7,002 shares of Team17 Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.30) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.28 ($65,147.62). Also, insider Mark Crawford bought 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £6,976.41 ($9,090.97). Insiders bought a total of 9,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,544,134 over the last ninety days.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

