Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.17% from the company’s previous close.

TPK has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,065 ($26.91) to GBX 2,020 ($26.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.43) to GBX 1,961 ($25.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.39).

LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,256.50 ($16.37) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,339.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,478.68. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 1,211 ($15.78) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.73), for a total transaction of £238,425.96 ($310,693.20). Also, insider Jasmine Whitbread acquired 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,426 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £30,273.98 ($39,450.07). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,145 shares of company stock valued at $3,056,870.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

