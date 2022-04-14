Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.68) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.39% from the company’s current price.
Victoria stock opened at GBX 734 ($9.56) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 814.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 983.69. Victoria has a 12 month low of GBX 640 ($8.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £857.70 million and a PE ratio of 244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
