Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Victoria (LON:VCP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,280 ($16.68) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 74.39% from the company’s current price.

Victoria stock opened at GBX 734 ($9.56) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 814.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 983.69. Victoria has a 12 month low of GBX 640 ($8.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,220 ($15.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £857.70 million and a PE ratio of 244.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Get Victoria alerts:

About Victoria (Get Rating)

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.