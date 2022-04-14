Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London (LON:W7L – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of LON W7L opened at GBX 141.50 ($1.84) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 127.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 151.29. The stock has a market cap of £108.60 million and a P/E ratio of 281.60. Warpaint London has a 52-week low of GBX 93 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.79.

In related news, insider Keith Sadler bought 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £4,790.28 ($6,242.22).

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

