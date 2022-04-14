Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of LON:WHR opened at GBX 166.80 ($2.17) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 162.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of £708.67 million and a PE ratio of 4.74. Warehouse REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 130.60 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 178 ($2.32).

In related news, insider Aimee Pitman purchased 61,646 shares of Warehouse REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.11) per share, for a total transaction of £99,866.52 ($130,136.20).

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

