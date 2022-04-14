Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €260.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €260.00 ($282.61) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.54% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €243.00 ($264.13) price target on shares of Allianz in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC set a €281.00 ($305.43) target price on Allianz in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €250.00 ($271.74) price target on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €250.00 ($271.74) price objective on Allianz in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €240.00 ($260.87) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allianz currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €247.33 ($268.84).
Shares of ALV opened at €217.50 ($236.41) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($181.85) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($224.78). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €212.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €208.43.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
