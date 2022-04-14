Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.68) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.21% from the stock’s previous close.

WKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.77) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.73) to GBX 850 ($11.08) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 920 ($11.99).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 699 ($9.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Workspace Group has a one year low of GBX 592.50 ($7.72) and a one year high of GBX 979 ($12.76). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 705.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 791.05. The company has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.