adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €190.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) received a €190.00 ($206.52) price target from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

ADS has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €300.00 ($326.09) price target on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €240.00 ($260.87) target price on adidas in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €290.00 ($315.22) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($315.22) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €300.00 ($326.09) target price on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, adidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €297.50 ($323.37).

ADS stock opened at €197.76 ($214.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €216.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €247.58. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($177.88) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($218.49).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

