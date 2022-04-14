JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €96.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) has been assigned a €96.00 ($104.35) target price by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($107.61) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group set a €82.00 ($89.13) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($120.65) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($103.26) price objective on Brenntag in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €92.04 ($100.05).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €73.54 ($79.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €77.38. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($46.80) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($61.14).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

