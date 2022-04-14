JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €34.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.50 ($37.50) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($39.13) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.61) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($65.49) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.48) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €42.56 ($46.26).

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €33.82 ($36.76) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €60.16 ($65.39) and a 52-week high of €80.00 ($86.96). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €33.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.98.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

