Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Cut by Analyst

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The company has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

