Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will post $432.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.70 million. Forward Air posted sales of $362.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.48. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

