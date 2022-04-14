Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.65 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) will post $432.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $433.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $431.70 million. Forward Air posted sales of $362.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Forward Air.
Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $459.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.13 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.
NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $90.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.48. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $125.71.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 24.94%.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Forward Air by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Forward Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
Forward Air Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
