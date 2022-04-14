thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €17.00 ($18.48) price target from Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target indicates a potential upside of 145.74% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TKA. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.24) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($11.96) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.66) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.48) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.22 ($15.45).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €6.92 ($7.52) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($22.50) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($29.36). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.09.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

