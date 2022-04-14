Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €92.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €92.00 ($100.00) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($81.52) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €89.00 ($96.74) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €91.77 ($99.75).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €54.32 ($59.04) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($88.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €84.48.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

