DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.90.

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE DTE opened at $136.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $107.38 and a twelve month high of $138.51. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.86 and its 200 day moving average is $119.09.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.80%.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock valued at $537,461. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

