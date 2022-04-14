Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Ameriprise Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $7.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.98 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $8.34 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.91.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $292.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.45 and a 200-day moving average of $298.40. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $236.35 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total value of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 2,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $642,429.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after buying an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,675,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,775,000 after purchasing an additional 29,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after buying an additional 183,996 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

