Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Franklin Resources, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the closed-end fund will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BEN. StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

NYSE:BEN opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,131 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

