Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

HOMB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HOMB opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $20.69 and a one year high of $29.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The firm had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.02%.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,403,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,459,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,347,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,814,000 after acquiring an additional 385,703 shares during the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 2,456,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,800,000 after acquiring an additional 368,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 699,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,676 shares during the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

