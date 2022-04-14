Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.04.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of NTRS opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust has a one year low of $102.39 and a one year high of $135.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.66 and its 200-day moving average is $118.75.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Northern Trust by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

