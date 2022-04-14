FY2022 Earnings Estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Cheng now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.31).

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 million.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.91.

BCRX opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after buying an additional 1,091,430 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RP Management LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $123,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

