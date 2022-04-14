FY2022 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Reduced by Analyst

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for PayPal in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $3.34 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $105.17 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.