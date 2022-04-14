Glanbia plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Glanbia in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.77 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glanbia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of GLAPY opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. Glanbia has a fifty-two week low of $58.12 and a fifty-two week high of $90.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.46.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.9272 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

