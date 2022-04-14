Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Mines’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.04).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ivanhoe Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.11.

IVN stock opened at C$11.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$14.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 19.37, a current ratio of 21.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.49. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of C$7.69 and a 12 month high of C$13.15.

In other news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.23, for a total transaction of C$33,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,336,033.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

