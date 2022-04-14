Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 25.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PEB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

PEB stock opened at $24.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

