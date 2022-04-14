FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $15.38 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $17.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $16.04 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $83.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $116.79.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

