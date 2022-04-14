Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SAMG opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $312.11 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $22.40.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 79.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 407.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.74%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

