Brokers Set Expectations for Hippo Holdings Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hippo in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hippo’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.25.

HIPO opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. Hippo has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.89.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its position in Hippo by 429.9% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 65,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hippo by 994.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 162,049 shares during the last quarter. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $49,155,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

