Equities Analysts Set Expectations for KeyCorp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.19.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KEY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 79.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

