FY2022 EPS Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Lifted by Analyst

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $21.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $19.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.80 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $445.00 to $430.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.62.

SBNY stock opened at $274.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $311.67 and a 200 day moving average of $314.88. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $216.00 and a twelve month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Signature Bank (Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.